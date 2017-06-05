Police Search for Missing Delaware Teen Boy | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Police Search for Missing Delaware Teen Boy

Caleb Ball, 15, was last seen at his home on the 27000 block of Paradise Street at the Homestead Mobile Home Park in Georgetown, Delaware around 6 p.m. Monday.

By David Chang

    Police are searching for a missing Delaware teen boy.

    Caleb Ball, 15, was last seen at his home on the 27000 block of Paradise Street at the Homestead Mobile Home Park in Georgetown, Delaware around 6 p.m. Monday. Police have been unable to make contact with him since then and there is a real concern for his safety.

    Ball is described as a white male standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

    If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.

    Published 12 minutes ago
