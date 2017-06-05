Police Search for Missing Delaware Teen Boy

Police are searching for a missing Delaware teen boy.

Caleb Ball, 15, was last seen at his home on the 27000 block of Paradise Street at the Homestead Mobile Home Park in Georgetown, Delaware around 6 p.m. Monday. Police have been unable to make contact with him since then and there is a real concern for his safety.

Ball is described as a white male standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.

