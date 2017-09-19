Racial Slurs Written on Cabrini University Dorm Rooms

A Cabrini University student says someone wrote a racial slur on the door of her dorm room. The school is investigating the incident.

The first incident was reported Saturday night. An African American female student told officials someone wrote the words, “Go home n*****” on the door of her dorm room. Cabrini University officials alerted Radnor Police and began their own investigation Sunday morning, pulling video footage for review.

School officials, including the university president, as well as various campus clubs met with the student and her family to show their support. A student-run prayer service was also held Monday while two special forums with the university president and other school leaders were planned.

On Tuesday, students reported another racial slur was written on the dorm room door of another African American female student in the same area where the first incident occurred. The vandal or vandals wrote the message, "Go Away Too N******."



No arrests have been made and officials have not released information on any suspects.



“We continue to work with Radnor Police Department on collecting evidence as we work to identify this person, or persons, who so blatantly go against everything we are as a diverse institution,” a Cabrini University spokesperson told NBC10. “We’ve increased security on campus and will continue to do everything we can to identify the perpetrator(s). We are holding campus-wide town halls and forums for students to update them and answer questions about these incidents and next steps.”

Cabrini University officials are encouraging anyone struggling with the recent incidents to reach out to their Counseling and Psychological Services Group as well as the Inclusivity Council.



Cabrini University is a Roman Catholic liberal arts university located in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania. The total student enrollment for the 2016-2017 school year was 2,436 while the undergraduate enrollment was 1,650, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. For undergraduate students, 18.6% were black or African American while 58.7% were white.