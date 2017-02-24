The missing 6-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert and a frantic multistate manhunt Friday morning has been recovered, Pennsylvania police said.

"The suspect is in custody and the child has been recovered," police tweeted. Law enforcement sources described a massive scene, with multiple agencies involved.

Police had been looking for Aylin Sofia Hernandez and her father Oscar Hernandez since the 39-year-old Hernandez fled his Bridgeport home with the girl after allegedly stabbing her mother to death.

Another woman, possibly the mother's friend, was stabbed 14 times but survived. She was undergoing surgery Friday.

The home was described by police earlier as a blood-soaked, gruesome scene that characterized the "ugly ugly side of domestic violence."

The hunt for Oscar Hernandez led police from Connecticut to New York City, where he had been spotted at some point in the Bronx, to Pennsylvania, where there were reports his vehicle was being pursued on Interstate 99.

The law enforcement sources said Hernandez hit multiple cars as he fled in the latter moments of the chase.