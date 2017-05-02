CPSC Issues Hoverboard Warning After Fatal House Fire

Federal safety regulators issued an urgent warning advising consumers to immediately stop riding or charging LayZ Board hoverboards after the device was linked to a house fire that killed two girls in Pennsylvania.

The girls, ages 10 and 3, were killed March 10 in Harrisburg. They are believed to be the first in the U.S. to die in a fire caused by a faulty hoverboard.



Hoverboard Blamed for Deadly Fire

A fire that killed a toddler and critically injured two others, and also led to critical injuries to a responding fire official, appears to have been sparked by a recharging hoverboard, authorities said. (Published Monday, March 13, 2017)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday it believes the LayZ Board device sparked the deadly blaze.

More than 3,000 of the self-balancing scooters were imported into the United States from China, the CPSC says.



Consumers should dispose of their hoverboard at their local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery, the CPSC said.

The LayZ Board is a two-wheeled, battery-powered, self-balancing scooter that has a pivoting platform intended for the rider’s feet and does not have a handlebar. The name LayZ Board appears on the front of the product.

More than 3,000 of the hoverboards, manufactured in China, were imported into the United States. The CPSC notes the safety warning applies to LayZ Boards hoverboards, and not the similarly named Lazyboard hoverboards, which is a different product.

LayZ Board has not responded to a request for comment.



