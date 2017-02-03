Bystanders rushed to the aid of a driver trapped after he crashed and his car caught fire Thursday. Officials say around 2:00 p.m., the man crashed into an embankment at Greenwood & West avenues in Jenkintown, running over a traffic light and coming to stop near a SEPTA station. The car then burst into flames. Carolyn Kelly, a witness to the crash, told NBC10 two men rushed in to pull the man to safety. She said the driver seemed to be unconscious and the men had to pull him by his feet from the car then roll him to safety. The men stayed until police arrived. Officials said he was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to make a full recovery.