After winning an Emmy and an Edward R. Murrow award, NBC10’s Keith Jones can now add another accolade to his journalism career: one of the hottest news anchors in the world.

Keith landed at number 42 on Buzzfeed’s list of the “50 hottest local news anchors in the world.” Members of the BuzzFeed community submitted the names while staff members for the website ranked them in a list with a not very safe for work headline. Keith, who was one of five Philadelphia-area anchors selected for the list, was chosen in part because he “plays the guitar,” according to Buzzfeed.

“A big THANK YOU to those who nominated me for this BuzzFeed list of the "50 Hottest in the WORLD," which sounds ridiculous (because it is),” Keith wrote on his Facebook page. “I’m a bit embarrassed, but it’s very flattering.”