Buyers Beware of Flood-Damaged Vehicle Sales: Report

Hurricane season is battering the world, and in its wake, consumers are advised to take caution when it comes to buying used motor vehicles.

“Storm damaged vehicles can show up thousands of miles away from their original home and may be offered for sale for years to come,” Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Raymond P. Martinez said.

If the body, engine, transmission, or other mechanical components have been damaged due to complete or partial submersion in water, the vehicle is considered flood damaged, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Some indications of a flood damaged vehicle are:

A musty and/or moldy smell of a deodorizer throughout the vehicle

Rust on the metal parts of the car where water wouldn’t normally touch

Water-stained upholstery, or water damage on door panels

Mildew under carpeting, trunk and around the engine compartment

It is not illegal to sell a vehicle that has sustained flood damage, as long as the sellers disclose the status of the vehicle to potential buyers.

The owner of the vehicle must place the phrase “flood vehicle” on the title, assignment of certificate of ownership, or if a new vehicle, the manufacturer’s statement of origin, according to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Customers who think they have been sold a flood-damaged vehicle without disclosure may call the National Insurance Crime Bureau toll-free hotline at 1-800-835-6422.

New Jersey consumers may contact Motor Vehicle Commissions Business Licensing Services Bureau at (609) 292-6500 ext. 5013. For Pennsylvania consumers, a complaint can be filed with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection, or call (717) 787-9707.