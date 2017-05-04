 Deadly Fire at Montgomery County Home | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Montgomery County News

Montgomery County News

News and information from across the county

Deadly Fire at Montgomery County Home

By Dan Stamm

2 hours ago

A man died as fire burned through a Montgomery County home early Thursday.

More Photo Galleries
NBC10, T62 Give Back to the Community on Comcast Cares Day
Pork Tamales, Giant Snails Included in Bizarre Busts at LAX
Connect With Us
AdChoices