An investigation is underway after construction workers found a burned body inside a closed restaurant near the Philadelphia Mills Mall Monday afternoon.
The workers were at the former Sushi Kingdom restaurant on the 400 block of Franklin Mills Circle when they found an unresponsive man who was badly burnt inside. The man was pronounced dead at 2:24 p.m.
Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s identity or a cause of death. They continue to investigate.
