NJ Man Charged With Lewdness After Repeatedly Stepping Out of Jeep While Naked: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Brian Tyburski was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of lewdness.

By David Chang

    Medford Township Police
    Brian Tyburski

    A New Jersey man was arrested and charged in connection to several incidents of lewdness in Burlington County, New Jersey. 

    In December of 2016, police began investigating several reports of lewdness in Medford Township and Evesham Township. During each incident, witnesses told police they say a large, naked man exit a black Jeep.

    On Monday a similar report was made in Medford Township’s Tamarac neighborhood. A witness reported seeing a large naked man get out of a black Honda Civic. Investigators identified the suspect as Brian Tyburski, 29, of Shamong, New Jersey.

    Tyburski allegedly admitted to being the suspect in all of the reported incidents. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of lewdness.

    Published 53 minutes ago
