Investigators say a man’s cellphone helped police capture five burglary suspects in Northeast Philadelphia.

On Friday around 1 p.m. a man called 911 and told the dispatcher he was watching a burglary at his home on the 7700 block of Revere Street via his cellphone that was connected to his home surveillance system.

“He was at work and all of a sudden his phone went off and then he’s watching these guys in his house,” said the man’s neighbor Bruce Rook. “Called the detectives and thank God they were able to catch them.”

Responding police officers spotted a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man fleeing from the home on foot. The 20-year-old man was carrying a flat screen TV which he threw on the sidewalk, investigators said. The 20-year-old then got into a black Nissan Xterra which was parked and running while the 19-year-old man continued fleeing on foot, according to police.

A police sergeant in an unmarked vehicle followed the suspects’ SUV for several blocks. The SUV then crashed into an unoccupied vehicle at the intersection of Hartel Avenue and Fairfield Street. Police arrested the 20-year-old and 19-year-old suspects as well as a 20-year-old woman, another 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.