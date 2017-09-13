Two women have delivered healthy babies on back-to-back days in the parking lot of the same Burger King restaurant in New Jersey.

Denville police say they were called to the restaurant around 7:30 p.m. Friday for a woman going into labor. They say the parents were on the way to the hospital but had to pull over after getting stuck in traffic.

Officers and emergency responders then helped the woman deliver a healthy baby boy.

The same patrol officers went back to the restaurant the next night for a report of another woman going into labor. Authorities say the couple was heading to the hospital when the woman started going through severe contractions.

Officers helped deliver another baby boy in the couple's vehicle.



