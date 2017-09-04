Bullet Grazes 5-Year-Old Girl in Wilmington: Police

A 5-year-old girl was shot by a stray bullet Monday evening in Wilmington, Delaware, officials said.

The bullet grazed her right, lower leg, police said. The incident happened on the 1900 block of West 5th Street.

She was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a black male between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. No other description is available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jordan Merced at 302-576-3620. Information may also be left on the Delaware Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-800-TIP-3333, or email www.delawarecrimestoppers.org. Citizens can also Text a tip to NIXLE at 888777.



This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



