Emergency Vehicles respond to the scene.

A bulldozer struck a person on an active construction site in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The person’s condition wasn’t clear after being struck by the construction vehicle at a site off the 5100 block off Pennypack Street in the city’s Holmesburg section.

SkyForce10 captured Philadelphia police and fire vehicles on the scene, which is mostly a mud-covered area.

This story is developing and will be updated.