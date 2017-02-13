Police say thieves used stolen ATM card information to steal thousands of dollars from a Bucks County bank. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

Police are searching for a group of men accused of using stolen ATM card information to withdraw thousands of dollars from an ATM at a Bucks County bank.

Police say the five men withdrew around $17,000 from the First Bank on Old Street Road in Trevose last November. The suspects used the card information from 12 people in order to make the withdrawals.

“We have no idea where they’re from and that’s why we need your help,” said Fred Harran, the Bensalem Township Public Safety Director. “Because they’re certainly taking advantage of folks. It’s a lot of money, $17,000 with a bunch of victims out there and I’m sure that’s going to continue.”

Some of the victims live in Scranton while others are from the Philadelphia area. Investigators also say all of the victims are collecting social security benefits and had their ATM cards on them when their money was stolen.

Police say more victims could be out there and they continue to investigate.

“We believe that there are a lot more victims out there,” Harran said. “People, a lot of times don’t check their bank statements that carefully.”

Police say skimming devices are getting smaller and smaller, making it more difficult for people to spot them. They advise residents to make sure there are no loose parts around the card slot when they use the ATM. They also say you should check to make sure the keypad is clear with no tape or loose bolts.

If you have any information on the suspects, please call Bensalem Police.