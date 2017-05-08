Police arrested five men in connection to the repeated sexual abuse of a young boy during "furry parties" in Bucks County. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges during a press conference Sunday. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

A man accused of raping an 8-year-old boy while dressed as an animal during “furry parties” in Bucks County was ordered held for trial after a preliminary hearing Monday.

Kenneth Fenske, 57, of Quakertown, was held for trial for child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor.

“This is a horrendous case,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “It is deeply disturbing to me not only as Attorney General of Pennsylvania, but as a father of young children. We care about this victim and every victim of sexual abuse.”

Fenske was arrested in January and accused of being part of a ring of child predators who repeatedly sexually abused a young boy for several years. Investigators say Fenske sexually abused the victim in 2009 during “furry parties."



Furry fandom is a subculture in which people dress up in animal costumes and identify as a chosen animal. It consists of visual art, conventions, games, toys and online communities. For some but not all, it also involves a sexual fetish.

Fenske allegedly dressed up as a red fox called “Lupine” while abusing the victim at his Quakertown home. The victim was 8-years-old at the time and is currently receiving treatment and counseling for the abuse, according to officials.

In addition to Fenske, David Parker, 38, Jeffrey Harvey, 40, Craig Knox, 35, and Stephen Taylor, 30, were also charged with several sexual offenses in connection to the predator ring. Hearings against the remaining four suspects are scheduled for later dates.

