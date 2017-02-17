The 15-year-old billy caught wandering the streets of Newtown, Bucks County, was released on its own recognizance after a short stint served at the township police department.

Of all the potentially dangerous situations for police in Newtown, Bucks County, this traffic stop wasn't so baaaaaaad.

Officers in Newtown Township Police Department found an escape goat roaming the neighborhood on Eagle Road about 6 a.m. Friday. They returned to the police station with the animal.

In an effort to find the goat's owner, Newtown Police posted a photo of the officers with the goat on their Facebook page -- which prompted a "caption contest" of the baaaaadest goat puns.

"I don't even know how I goat here," wrote a Facebook user.

"Just two officers working the bleat," commented another user.

Newton Police managed to track down the goats owner -- who came and picked up the goat Friday afternoon.

Jean Tanner, executive assistant to the police chief, said the department occasionally receives calls about wandering animals.

"A lot of people [in this area] have several acres of land with farm animals, so we occasionally have animals escape and wander," she said.