Man Gropes Sleeping College Students in Dorms: Police

A Bucks County man was arrested after he allegedly groped several college students as they slept in their dorm rooms.

Jon Cannon, 25, of Levittown, was arrested on December 31 and charged with criminal sexual contact, burglary and trespassing.

Police say Cannon entered a dorm room at The College of New Jersey back on October 19, 2016 and fondled a student as she slept. He also allegedly broke into the dorms of sleeping women at TCNJ back on September 10 and October 21 of 2016 but didn’t touch them during those incidents, according to investigators.

Prior to his arrest, Cannon was enrolled in a Pre-Trial Intervention Program, a program for first time offenders, in connection to similar incidents at Rider University. Police say Cannon groped sleeping students on two different occasions on Rider’s campus back in September of 2015. He also entered a Rider sorority during a third incident but fled after he was spotted, according to police.

Cannon entered Mercer County Superior Court’s PTI program in connection to the Rider University incidents. While in the program, Cannon submitted a DNA sample which led to a match to another incident at the University of Wyoming back on May 6, 2016, investigators said. During that incident, Cannon allegedly entered a sorority house and masturbated in a student’s room while she slept.

Cannon is currently in prison on $100,000 bail.