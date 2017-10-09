A Bucks County deputy sheriff who allegedly masturbated in a public parking lot and attempted to show a woman pornography has been charged with indecent exposure and related offenses, police said.

He is facing three counts of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

Deputy Stephen R. Springfield was off-duty last Tuesday when a woman spotted the 39-year-old sitting in his red truck near Silver Lake Park in Bristol, Pennsylvania. She told police Springfield was watching porn on his phone and invited her to also watch. She ignored him and walked to a nearby dumpster to throw away trash.

As she walked near Springfield’s car, he jiggled a bag of candies in her direction and offered some to her, according to court documents. She declined several offers and then Springfield pulled out his penis and began to masturbate while asking if she, too, liked porn, police said.

The witness left but saw Springfield in the park the next day, according to court documents. She told Springfield to “beat it” and “not come back.” The woman also noticed Springfield talking to a young boy and advised him to stay away from the red truck, court records showed.

Two days later, Springfield again visited the park and was spotted by the same witness, who used her phone to take pictures of his license plate, according to court documents. Springfield “high-tailed it out of there” and the woman alerted law enforcement officials.

Police were again called to the same park on Saturday for reports of Springfield exposing himself. A park ranger told officials Springfield was a regular at the park and had harassed a woman with suggestive comments about pornography, according to court records.

When investigators asked Springfield to explain the allegations, he initially told police that he was urinating in a bottle. After some pressing, Springfield said he had been “excited” after watching porn on his phone, according to court documents.

Bucks County detectives continue to investigate the allegations against Springfield and did not confirm if he is still employed with the sheriff's department.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



