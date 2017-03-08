A 5-year-old boy died from his injuries after he was struck and killed by a pickup truck at a Bucks County trailer park. SkyForce10 was above the scene.

A child was struck and killed by a pickup truck at a trailer park in Morrisville, Bucks County, Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon.

Falls Township Police were called to the Bel-Aire trailer park on Bristol Pike at 3:11 p.m. for the report of a child who had been struck. When they arrived they found a 5-year-old boy who had been hit by a pickup truck inside the park.

The boy lived at the trailer park with his parents and four other siblings. Investigators say witnesses began attacking the driver of the pickup truck after the crash. The man was forced to leave the scene of the accident due to the attacks and drove a short distance away before stopping and calling 911, according to police.

The responding officers and paramedics performed CPR on the child. The boy was taken to Aria Bucks Campus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with police and submitted to a blood test. No charges have been filed but police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Sgt. Chris Clark or Officer David Gold at 215-949-9100.