A suspected child rapist in Bucks County has victims dating back decades.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub planned to join members of the Falls Township Police Department Monday morning to announce child rape charges dating back as far as 40 years.

Authorities didn’t immediately reveal the identity of the suspected child rapist.

More details should be revealed at the 11 a.m. news conference, which you can watch live on this page. Authorities also wanted to make a call for any other possible victims to come forward.