All lanes of traffic are closed along Route 30 in Camden after a brush fire broke out underneath a bridge.

Fire crews responded to the fire on Admiral Wilson Boulevard underneath the Flanders Avenue Bridge around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to County Spokesman Dan Keashen, one victim has been taken to Temple University Hospital for burns. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators from the fire department and NJ State Department of Transportation are inspecting the bridge's stability.

The road will remain closed until further notice.