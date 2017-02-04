Police arrested a brother and sister accused of shooting a man, robbing him and stealing his car in Paulsboro, New Jersey last year.

Police say Donnell Scruggs, 36, of Glassboro, his sister Renae Scruggs, 34, of Paulsboro and Ryan Williams, 38, of Paulsboro approached a 39-year-old man in the parking lot of a convenience store on Billings Avenue back on April 22, 2016. The suspects allegedly shot the man once in the chest, stole cash, his wristwatch and cellphones and then stole his vehicle. The victim survived the shooting.

Williams was arrested back on May 26, 2016 and charged with attempted murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault. He is currently jailed in default of $750,000 bail.

Renae Scruggs was arrested on January 10 while Donnell Scruggs was arrested on February 1. The brother and sister are both being held without bail on attempted murder, robbery, carjacking, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit carjacking charges.