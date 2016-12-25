Dec. 25, 2016: One driver died and another was hurt in the crash at Broad Street and Washington Avenue in Philadelphia.

A violent crash at a busy Philadelphia intersection left one driver dead and the other in the hospital on Christmas.

Witnesses told Philadelphia Police that a Honda Accord was going westbound on Washington Avenue when it struck the driver’s side of a Kia going southbound along Broad Street around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, said police accident investigators.

The Accord’s driver – a man in his 70s – died around 7:15 a.m. at Jefferson Hospital, said police. The other driver – a 32-year-old man – was hospitalized in stable condition at Jefferson, said police.

It appeared the driver of the Accord ran a red light, said police.

The wreck left both cars badly damaged, one pushed up onto the sidewalk. The impact of the wreck took out a traffic pole and fire hydrant.

The investigation continued Sunday, said police.