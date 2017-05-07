Broad Street Runners Passing City Hall | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Blue Cross Broad Street Run

May 7, 2017 -- WATCH LIVE on NBC10 and Telemundo 62

Broad Street Runners Passing City Hall

By Randy Gyllenhaal

Randy Gyllenhaal is with a family cheering on runners at City Hall, the half way point for the Broad Street Run.

Published 2 hours ago

