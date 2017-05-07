Broad Street Runners Passing City Hall By Randy Gyllenhaal UP NEXT XBroad Street Runners Passing City HallLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/Broad-Street-Runners-Passing-City-Hall_Philadelphia-421555243.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=421555243&videoID=nxs35UibluRg&origin=nbcphiladelphia.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Randy Gyllenhaal is with a family cheering on runners at City Hall, the half way point for the Broad Street Run.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters