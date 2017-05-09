Crash Causes Hydrant to Gush Water Onto Philadelphia Street | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Crash Causes Hydrant to Gush Water Onto Philadelphia Street

By Dan Stamm

    A crash into a hydrant caused traffic troubles in Philadelphia's Bridesburg neighborhood Tuesday morning.

    A crash caused a hydrant to gush water onto a Philadelphia street near an elementary school.

    It was unclear what led to the crash that left the hydrant broken and gushing water onto Richmond Street near Jenks Street in Bridesburg around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

    It caused part of the street to buckle, fire dispatch said.

    As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see the water shooting up from the ground. Expect traffic trouble in the area as cars slowly got past the scene. 

    A receptionist at nearby Bridesburg Elementary School said school would open on time despite the gushing water.

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
