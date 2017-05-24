A South Jersey man who was charged more than four years ago along with his brother in the murder of a 12-year-old girl but was later released is now charged in connection to a home invasion.

Dante Robinson, 21, of Clayton, New Jersey, is accused of breaking into a home in the Kay Lane area in Sicklerville, New Jersey around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Robinson is charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, theft, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Teen Murderer's Brother Released

One of two boys once accused of strangling a 12-year-old South Jersey girls is released from prison after pleading to a lesser charge. Dante Robinson's brother Justin Robinson admitted to killing Autumn Pasquale and was sentenced to 17 years in prison. NBC10's Monique Braxton reports. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013)

Police say Robinson suffered an injury during the incident and is being treated at Cooper University Hospital. He will be sent to Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing after he's released.

In October of 2012, Robinson and his younger brother Justin Robinson were arrested and charged in the murder of 12-year-old Autumn Pasquale in Clayton. Police say Autumn was riding her bike to a friend's house when Justin and Dante lured the girl into their home with the promise of trading bike parts.

Two days after she disappeared, Autumn's body was found in a recycling bin near the boys' home. Both were charged with murder. Justin Robinson was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2013 after he admitted to strangling Pasquale. He pleaded guilty in adult court to aggravated manslaughter, saying he alone and not his brother strangled Autumn. Dante Robinson was released from a youth correctional facility after pleading guilty to obstruction in connection to Pasquale's death.