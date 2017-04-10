Brandywine Valley SPCA Saves 56 Animals from Puerto Rico

56 cats and dogs from Puerto Rico arrived to the Brandywine SPCA on Monday as a part of a national rescue mission. Operation Breathing Room delivered the 31 dogs and 25 cats as part of their efforts to save the lives of animals at risk of euthanasia while helping the sending shelters make sustainable changes. According to the SPCA, only 8% of the animals in Puerto Rico's shelters leave alive. The area is fighting a crisis of more than 30,000 street dogs. Take a look at some of the pets who are getting ready to find new fur-ever homes.