Soccer Coach Head-Butts Opposing Coach, Hits 9-Year-Old: PD

A boys' soccer coach from New Jersey has been arrested for allegedly head-butting an opposing coach, and hitting that coach's 9-year-old son, after a dispute over a game.

Fair Lawn Police said Sean Cormack, 45, was arrested Sept. 10 for the alleged head butt of a 52-year-old coach from Midland Park "after a verbal altercation about the game."

Police said Cormack first approached the Midland Park players; their coach intervened and said Cormack should speak to him instead. The confronation escalated from there.

When the Midland Park coach's son and others tried to break up the fight, Cormack allegedly struck the boy as well.

The child was taken to the hospital and treated for dizziness. His father refused medical assistance.

Cormack faces two charges of simple assault.

Attorney information was not immediately available.