Boyfriend Faces Murder Charges in Death of Woman Found in Car

The boyfriend of a missing woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car has been indicted on murder charges.

Pedro Lora-Pena also faces a charge of desecrating human remains and two weapons counts in the indictment handed up by an Essex County grand jury. He's due to be arraigned on May 22.

The 42-year-old Belleville man is charged in the death of 41-year-old Diana Boggio, who had been reported missing in late January. The Belleville woman's body was found a few days later in a car parked on a Belleville street.

County prosecutors have said Lora-Pena admitted shooting Boggio three times when she wouldn't stop texting another man during a drive home from the Bronx, New York. They say the couple had dated for about a year.