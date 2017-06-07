Community Prays for Boy Struck in Wilmington Shooting

A community held a prayer meeting for a 6-year-old boy who is in critical condition following a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware. NBC10's Brandon Hudson spoke to the victim's cousin.

A community came together Wednesday night to pray and show their support for a young boy who was struck by a stray bullet while in a vehicle with his mother in Wilmington, Delaware.

The 6-year-old boy and his 31-year-old mother were inside an SUV that pulled up at a stop sign on the 700 block of E. 6th Street Tuesday. Police say a gunman then got out of another car and opened fire.

The boy was shot in the head while his mother was cut on the arm by broken glass. The boy was taken to the A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital and is currently in critical condition. His mother was taken to St. Francis Hospital and later released. Police don't believe the woman and her son were the gunman's intended victims.



On Wednesday loved ones returned to the intersection where the boy and his mother were shot and held a prayer meeting. They prayed for the boy and also mourned other victims of gun violence.

"He's still fighting," the boy's cousin, Jaywann Bullock said. "Things are getting a little better but not as much as we would like."

Bullock told NBC10 bullet fragments are still inside his cousin's body and doctors can't remove them right now. He is urging people to talk to police to help them find the gunman.

"It's not snitching," Bullock said. "Things are getting out of hand right now."

Several Wilmington city leaders attended Wednesday's prayer meeting, including Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki.

"We do have leads on who did this shooting," Chief Tracy said. "We do have leads on who was involved in this. And we're going to bring them to justice as quickly as possible."

If you have any information on the shooting please call Detective Devon Jones at 302-576-6206. You can also leave tips on the Delaware Crime Stoppers Tip-line at 1-800-TIP-3333, or text a tip to NIXLE at 888777.





