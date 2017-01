A young boy is recovering after he was struck by a minivan in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia Saturday night.

The 5-year-old boy was running across Summerdale Avenue at 7:48 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 blue Dodge Caravan. The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

The striking vehicle remained at the scene and no arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.