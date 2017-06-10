Toddler Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Philly

A toddler is in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

The 2-year-old boy was on the 1000 block of Alcott Street at 2:14 p.m. when he was struck by a light blue Toyota Highlander with tinted windows.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. Several civilians in the area tried to follow the hit-and-run vehicle but the driver lost them in the area of Cheltenham Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, police said. No arrests have been made.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.