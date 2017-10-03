A young boy died from his injuries after he was ejected from a fleeing theft suspect’s vehicle during a crash in Tullytown, Bucks County Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The ordeal began around noon after an unidentified suspect stole an item from a Walmart store at the Levittown Town Center, police said. The suspect entered a gold Jeep and fled on Route 13 southbound. A 2-year-old boy was also inside the vehicle.

The suspect continued driving on Route 13, ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles, investigators said. The impact caused the boy to be ejected from the suspect’s vehicle onto the roadway. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene on foot before being caught by responding police officers.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation but was not seriously injured. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity or the specific charges he or she faces.

Route 13 is currently closed between Levittown Parkway and Haines Road as police continue to investigate. If you have any information on the accident, please call the Tullytown Police Department at 215-945-0999.

