New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, in a sharp break with tradition, is set to testify against his colleague Sen. Jeff Sessions on Wednesday during Sessions' confirmation hearings to be Attorney General.

It is considered unprecedented for a sitting senator to testify against another senator during a cabinet confirmation. In an MSNBC interview on Tuesday, Booker acknowledged as much.

"Please understand, I think these are extraordinary times, and they call for extraordinary measures," he said.

Booker is due to testify later Wednesday on a panel that includes civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

In the first day of testimony on Tuesday, Alabama's Sessions vehemently rejected charges that he had made racist comments in past, and vowed to remain an independent voice in the Trump Administration.