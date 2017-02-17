Book 75 Years Overdue Returned By WBRE-TV UP NEXT XBook 75 Years Overdue ReturnedLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/Book-75-Years-Overdue-Returned_Dallas-Fort-Worth-414100853.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=414100853&videoID=toXcuQVZlftS&origin=nbcphiladelphia.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»A book checked out from a Pennsylvania library more than 75 years ago was finally returned. Published 56 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters