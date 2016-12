The body of a man was found in a trash can on Adriatic Avenue in Atlantic City, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

The body of an unidentified man was found in a trash can Saturday morning in Atlantic City, police said.

The dead man was found in the 1200 block of Adriatic Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., police said. The cause of death was not immediately released.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation, police said.