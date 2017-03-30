A Bluetooth speaker filled a New Jersey bedroom with smoke and burst into flames, and the mother who caught it on video is telling others with the same device to get it out of their homes.

The woman said her daughter had been in her room listening to music with the speaker on her bed, not plugged in, and casually came into her mother's room to say it was smoking. The woman said she thought her daughter was kidding, but went into her bedroom and saw the speaker smoking.

She said they didn't know what to do; her daughter grabbed an oven mitt and paper bag. They threw the device in the bag and brought it out to the apartment stairwell, where the mother said the device "popped" and burst into flames. She called 911, and emergency crews responded to the home on Palisades Avenue in Cliffside Park.

The mother said she and her daughter doused the flames with two buckets of water and firefighters came and took the charred speaker away. She said no one was hurt and there was only minor damage to her daughter's mattress.

Fire officials said they weren't sure of the device brand or manufacturer.