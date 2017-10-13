Sick of traffic on the Blue Route and I-95? The shoulder could soon help alleviate the pain and the government wants you to use it (at certain times).

The Wolf Administration joined PennDOT Friday to announce plans to allow part-time shoulder use of Interstates 476 and 95 in Delaware County.

"We consistently look for creative ways to deal with congestion on Philadelphia regional expressways, and this new plan is aimed at alleviating bottlenecks on the Blue Route and on the stretch between the junction with Interstate 95 and the Commodore Barry Bridge," PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in a Friday news release.

What stretches of highway can drivers use the shoulder as an extra lane?

About a 9-mile stretch of the Blue Route (I-476) from the West Chester Pike (Route 3) Interchange and the junction with I-95 in both the northbound and southbound directions.

Less than a 3-mile stretch of I-95 southbound from the Blue Route to the Commodore Barry Bridge (US 322 East).

PennDOT didn’t announce when the plan will go into effect or what times drivers can use the shoulder.

Similar shoulder-usage plans are planned for the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) in Montgomery County. Major Changes Coming for I-76

If you've driven on the Schuylkill Expressway during rush hour, you know how congested it can get. But now PennDOT says they have a plan that will help drivers. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016)

"Constrained resources restrict our ability to add capacity to Philadelphia area expressways, but that does not mean we can’t look at ways such as dynamic part-time shoulder use to alleviate the congestion," Richards said. "This technique is in use across the nation and has been shown to be a safe and effective way to improve traffic flow."