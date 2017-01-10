Baby Blue Penguin Chick 1st Born at New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Baby Blue Penguin Chick 1st Born at New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium

    Adventure Aquarium
    The Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey welcomes its first-ever blue penguin chick.

    A baby blue penguin has been born at an aquarium in New Jersey.

    Officials with Adventure Aquarium in Camden announced Monday that the first chick to be spawned from its little blue penguin colony hatched last month.

    The aquarium says the chick was born inside a nesting box on Dec. 3 under the watchful eye of staff members.

    Early gender tests have shown that the chick is female. A blood test will confirm the penguin's sex.

    The progeny of Sheila and Goose has grown from 1.23 ounces to more than 2 pounds. That's about the same size as many of the adult penguins in the colony, which now consists of nine birds — three females and six males.

    Native to Australia and New Zealand, little blue penguins are the world's smallest penguin species. Adorable Animal Babies: American Pharoah's New FoalAdorable Animal Babies: American Pharoah's New Foal

