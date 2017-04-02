A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman and her two children and then barricaded himself inside their home overnight in Blackwood, New Jersey.

On Sunday around 1:40 a.m., Gloucester Township Police received a call from a 14-year-old boy who said he, his mother and his 11-year-old sister were attacked by a man inside their home on the 500 block of Estelle Avenue.

The teen, his sister and their mother left the home and called 911. The man, later identified by investigators as Charles Williams, 39, of Blackwood, also fled from the home but later returned to the house and began damaging property inside, police said. Officers responded to the home and Williams barricaded himself inside, according to investigators.

Police tried to negotiate with Williams but he refused to leave the home after several hours, investigators said. Officers then forced themselves inside the home and found Williams hidden in a crawl space, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Williams is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, obstructing the administration of law and simple assault. He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Investigators have not yet revealed whether Williams knows or is related in any way to the victims. The woman and her children are receiving assistance from a licensed clinical social worker.