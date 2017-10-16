With Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program just a few months away from debuting, black adults across the state are still 8 times more likely than white adults to be arrested for cannabis, according to a new report released by the American Civil Liberties Union.

In Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties, black adults are nearly 7 times more likely than white adults to be arrested for pot, according to the report. In Delaware County, the rate drops down to nearly 5 times more likely. And in Berks County, it's around 4 times more likely.

“Racial disparities have actually gotten worse,” Andrew Hoover, spokesman for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said. “These arrests create major barriers for people in their daily lives.”



The rates are especially glaring because “marijuana use is virtually identical across the races,” Matt Stroud, of the ACLU, said.



Philadelphia, which decriminalized small amounts of personal use pot three years ago, has the lowest racial disparity with black adults three times more likely to be arrested for cannabis-related offenses compared to their white counterparts

“That’s a growing problem because we see these arrests are primarily young people,” Chris Goldstein, Temple University adjunct professor and marijuana activist, added.

Roughly 70 percent of all arrests in Philadelphia were millennials between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, according to Goldstein.

“This is a very serious thing for young people - they lose their chances of going to college and getting jobs,” he said.

The report used data submitted by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies to the state Uniform Crime Reporting System.

Between 2010 and 2016, nearly 178,000 people were arrested throughout the state for pot. The majority of those arrests were for possession, which accounts for half of the state’s total drug arrests even as cities and counties drown under the weight of a burgeoning and persistent opioid crisis.

"It's a continuation of Jim Crow policies," Steve Hoenstine, spokesman for State. Sen. Daylin Leach, said. "We don't think about it that way, but that's exactly what it does and it has to stop for that reason."



State Sen. Daylin Leach, who represents portions of Montgomery and Delaware counties and co-sponsored the state's medical marijuana bill, has introduced legalization in every legislative session since 2013, according to his spokesman.

In private conversations with other local lawmakers, several have expressed their support for legalizing adult-use cannabis, Hoenstine said. But few are willing to go public with their votes.

Prohibition is a "ridiculous policy that costs taxpayers money and now we have to borrow all this money just to pay our bill," he said. "It destroys [people's] lives and then they have to use state resources when they get out of prison."

In August, New Jersey junior Sen. Cory Booker introduced the Marijuana Justice Act citing racial disparities in marijuana arrests.

His bill would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, expunge federal marijuana use and possession crimes and incentivize states through federal funds to change their cannabis laws if those laws were shown to have a disproportionate effect on low-income individuals or people of color.

“Tragically, in this country, if you’re African-American, you’re going to be arrested for using drugs almost 4 times more than someone who is white,” Booker said at the time.

His bill was largely taken as a symbolic gesture at a time when U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has vowed to crack down on all cannabis use. But other local jurisdictions have started to soften on marijuana, including Delaware, which created a task force to examine the potential impact of legalizing adult-use pot.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia decriminalized cannabis in October 2014. A $25 fine was implemented for people possessing fewer than 30 grams of marijuana and up to 8 grams of hash, but police maintained the power to arrest people at their discretion.

“When you leave things to be subjective, racial bias creeps in. We need to decriminalize across the board,” State Rep. Jordan Harris of Philadelphia and chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, said.

Decriminalization in Philadelphia led to an 88 percent decrease in marijuana-related offenses in the last three years, according to the ACLU report, but arrests surged in other parts of the state. Pennsylvania’s overall possession arrest numbers for adults and minors combined increased by nearly 25 percent between 2010 and 2016.

“I would much rather my tax dollars going to our police stopping gun violence, making sure child predators stay off our streets, than arrest a guy who smokes a doobie on his way to work or his way from work,” Harris said.

This is a developing story. NBC10 is waiting for comment from the Philadelphia Police Department. Please check back for updates.