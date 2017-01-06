Tracking More Snow for Freezing Weekend

As the Philadelphia region dealt Friday morning with light snow that fell overnight, NBC10's Bill Henley and Krystal Klei are tracking more possible snow for the weekend. (Published 6 hours ago)

Snow Slows Friday Morning Commute



Round one of the snow moved in as expected: light to moderate and out before the early morning Friday commute. The snow passage left behind 1 to 3 inches of snow across the region, with icy slick roads that will linger through the morning.

Get snow totals for your neighborhood as more than 3 inches fell in parts of Chester County and nearly 2 inches fell in Philadelphia.

2nd Round of Snow

There’s another disturbance coming right on the heels of the first. This one is going to be a real storm, and parts of some southern states are going to get slammed by it. In our case, the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches could get more snow from that storm Saturday than what they saw Thursday night into Friday morning.

The exact path of the low-pressure center (storm system) will have a big impact on our area. It’s a battle between the southern moisture and the Arctic air over New England.

The storm system will track along the east coast, just out to sea Friday night into Saturday morning. If the storm system moves far enough north, while still staying off to sea, it could spread snow across much of our region. Some Friday morning computer models show a lot of snow for the Jersey Shore and modest amounts for New Jersey to Philadelphia, while others show much less.

Take a look at two models below. The first shows the system just skirting the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches. The second shows a path that allows most of our neighborhoods, aside from the Lehigh Valley/Berks, to see snow.

Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

As for the timing of the snow? It’s looking more likely the snow will shift near the shore by the morning hours, and linger into the mid-afternoon. For now, we’re going with a compromise between models, expecting the most snow – potentially up to 6 inches – at the Jersey Shore. Areas in New Jersey could see between 1 to 4 inches, with the higher values closer to the shore. And, Philadelphia is more likely to only see an inch, if the snow can make it that far north.

This, of course, is subject to change as we continue tracking the strength and speed of this system as it drives up the east coast.

Don't Forget the Cold

Arctic air is moving in Friday morning, and it’s just going to get colder and colder as we head toward the weekend. Here are predicted temperatures at 7 a.m. Sunday:

Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

Remember, these are temperatures, not wind chills. I expect 15 to 30 mph winds Sunday, so wind chills should be down near ZERO in places.

But, like other cold blasts this season, it’s not going to last for a long time. The warm up starts Tuesday, and look at the forecast maps for Wednesday compared to normal:





Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

That’s the entire eastern half of the country with WAAAY above normal temperatures! We could even get back to 50-plus degrees that day.