The Piano Man is returning to Philadelphia to set a new mark at the home of the Phillies.

Billy Joel will play Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 9. The concert marks the fourth consecutive year the legendary "Piano Man" will play the South Philadelphia ballpark.

Live Nation joined the Phillies Thursday to make the announcement about Joel's sixth-overall concert at CBP following five sell outs.

"This will be the sixth time that legendary artist Billy Joel will take to the stage, where he will once again have the distinct honor of performing at Citizens Bank Park more often than any other entertainer," said Phillies executive vice president and COO Michael Stiles. Top Celeb Pics: Golden Globes Preview, The Voice UK

Not only will Joel take the stage on Sept. 9 but he will do so with another accolade to add to his six Grammy Awards, Tony Award and Kennedy Center Honor as Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney proclaimed the date "Billy Joel Day" in the city of Brotherly Love.

Tickets (ranging from $54.50 to $129.50 before fees) go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. while American Express Card members get first crack starting Monday at 10 a.m. followed by other presales for Live Nation and Phillies ticket holders in the days leading up to the general public sale date.