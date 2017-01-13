Bill and his brother and co-founder of Morey's Pier, Will, on a coaster at the amusement park.

An amusement park in Wildwood, New Jersey is now missing part of its history.

Bill Morey, founder of Morey’s Pier, passed away on Wednesday, according to family and Morey’s Pier officials. He was 87 years old.

Bill grew up in Wildwood, opening Morey’s Pier in 1969 alongside his brother, Will, according to the Morey’s Pier website.

Morey’s Pier is an amusement park in Wildwood, entertaining families every summer at the crowded boardwalk.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 11 a.m. at St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church.