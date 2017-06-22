An alternate juror who took part in the Bill Cosby trial is speaking up after it was declared a mistrial. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

A juror in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial said the panel was almost evenly split for most of the deliberations.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WPXI in Pittsburgh, the juror described it as a "true deadlock" case with votes split 7-5 or 5-7 as jurors debated whether to convict the 79-year-old entertainer on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his Philadelphia area home in 2004.

The juror, who spoke on condition on anonymity, said there was a tally of 10-2 at one point, but "when we wanted to send that in, about three jurors jumped up and said 'Hold it, I want to change.'"

"It was not a true 2 to 10," he said.

The account mirrors that of a juror who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday and said the jury was almost evenly split. That juror, who also spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the sensitive deliberations, reported some jurors were concerned that prosecutors waited 10 years to charge him, expressing suspicion that politics had played a role in the case.

It was not known if AP and WPXI interviewed the same juror.

A mistrial was declared Saturday after 52 hours of deliberations in the deadlocked case. Prosecutors plan to put Cosby on trial again.

The juror who spoke to the AP questioned the long delay in bringing charges against the TV star, suggesting that "no new evidence from '05 to now has showed up, no stained clothing, no smoking gun, nothing."

In reality, prosecutors reopened the investigation in 2015 after the public release of a deposition that Cosby gave in 2005 and 2006 as part of accuser Andrea Constand's civil suit against him — testimony that hadn't yet been offered when another district attorney passed on the case in early 2005. Prosecutors used Cosby's deposition as evidence at the criminal trial.

Constand told jurors Cosby gave her pills that made her woozy and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay paralyzed on a couch, unable to tell him to stop. Cosby has said his encounter with Constand was consensual.

Constand, now 44, initially went to police about a year after she said Cosby assaulted her, but a prosecutor declared her case too weak to bring charges.

A decade later, another district attorney revived the probe after Cosby's lurid deposition about drugs and sex became public, and dozens of women came forward against him. Cosby was charged shortly before the statute of limitations was set to expire.

The juror who spoke to AP said that other jurors expressed the view in the deliberating room that "politics was involved."

"I think they created this whole thing, a case that was settled in '05, and we had to bring it up again in '17 with no new evidence," the juror said.

The juror declined to reveal whether he wanted to convict or acquit Cosby, but left little doubt about how he felt.

He said he was suspicious of Constand's story, questioning why she waited to tell authorities about the alleged assault and suggesting the clothing she wore to Cosby's house had influenced his view of their encounter.

"He openly admitted that what he gave 'em, he gave 'em pills. He almost incriminated himself. It was very, very honest from his side. You could believe from his testimony what he did, but not from her," he said.

The jury characterized the deliberations as tense.

"Crying by men and by women and more than one. And the tears came towards the end, it was so tense," he said.

A juror told ABC News on Wednesday that jurors had voted 10-2 to convict Cosby on two of three counts. The juror who spoke to the AP confirmed that vote but said three people then changed their minds. He said the panel was typically more "evenly split" and "up the middle."

"It was hopeless," he said of the prospect of a unanimous verdict.

