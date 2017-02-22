Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's lawyers pressed a judge Tuesday to keep the comedian's damaging deposition in a decade-old lawsuit out of his sexual assault trial, saying Cosby agreed to answer questions under oath after being assured he wouldn't be charged with a crime.

Bill Cosby took to social media Wednesday to slam NBC for what he believes was an attempt to snub his connection to the network during a recent 90th anniversary special celebrating the NBC programming.

With the hashtags #legacycan'tbeabolished and #theworldseesthetruth Cosby retweeted an article headlined that he was "snubbed" during the special.

He later tweeted #NoBillCosby (NBC).

Cosby helmed both "The Cosby Show" on NBC from 1984-1992 and co-starred on "I Spy," which also aired on the network from 1965 to 1968.

Cosby, 79, was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Dec. 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations would have run out over a 2004 encounter at his estate near Philadelphia. He is scheduled to go on trial in June. Cosby has denied all allegations of sexual assault.

NBC had no response to Cosby's tweet when asked for comment.