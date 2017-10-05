NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is on the scene of a police standoff in Bethlehem Township with a man suspected in a killing miles away.

What to Know Police with guns drawn surrounded a pickup truck deceived to be driven by the suspect in a killing the night before.

Bethlehem area schools on lockout status as superintendent says "students are safely secured in school."

The standoff has continued for more than an hour.

Police looking for a suspected killer had guns drawn as they focused on a pickup truck Thursday morning. The standoff impacted students who remained "safely secured" in nearby schools.

The incident played out in the area of Oakland and Santee roads in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, around 8:15 a.m. More than a dozen officers could be seen hiding behind police vehicles surrounding a man in a black pickup truck.

The Bethlehem Area School District put nearby Freedom High School, East Hills Middle School and Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School on lockout due to the nearby police activity.

The suspect in the truck is believed to be the gunman in a Wednesday night deadly shooting of a man and injuring of the victim's wife in Lehigh Township, police there said.

Armed officers surround a killing suspect's black pickup truck on Oct. 5, 2017.

Photo credit: SkyForce10

More than half a dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers could be seen surrounding the truck for more than an hour. State and Bethlehem police hoped to get the man to surrender peacefully, police said.

As for students at the impacted school: "East Hills students arriving in buses will be taken to Liberty High School," the district said on its website. "Township and city police are involved in managing the situation and maintaining the safety of students and staff. More information will be provided as is shared by local authorities."

BASD superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy said the incident isn't playing out on school grounds and "students are safely secured in school."

Despite the superintendent's reassurance, some parents lined up outside Freedom High to try to pick up their children.

NBC10 will continue to update this story.