October is ASPCA’s Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. But why stop at dogs? Millions of animals of all shapes and sizes are in need of loving homes.



The Humane Society of Berks County in Reading is waiving adoption fees Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Now is the perfect time to get a new furry friend! Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Check out their website for more information.



Here are some of their animals up for adoption.