A man apparently jealous over the attention his girlfriend paid to her dogs instead of him, killed the canines in separate incidents, police in Bucks County said.

A Bucks County judge arraigned Joel Davis Tuesday on two counts of animal cruelty, online court records said.

Davis’ girlfriend told investigators that she left her dogs in the care of Davis at her home on Neshaminy Drive in Bensalem on two occasions, Bensalem police said.

On Feb. 5, a family friend found the girlfriend’s 2-year-old dog Sebastian dead on its side on a small rug in the living room, its head tilted up, police said. The girlfriend said she left the dog, which was on medication, with Davis -- someone she has known with high school -- while away for the weekend.

After Sebastian's death, the girlfriend got a rescue dog, Leo, investigators said. that dog would die days later.

On March 3, Davis called the girlfriend to let her know that another dog was unresponsive, police said. The same family friend then found that 4-month-old dog dead in the same position that Sebastian was found in, police said.

Both dogs were healthy prior to dying and Davis didn’t appear upset by the death, the girlfriend told investigators.

Initially, Davis denied harming the second dog but a day later, he admitted to killing both pets by suffocating the dogs after pushing the pets onto the ground, police said.

The 23-year-old told investigators he killed the dogs out of jealousy, claiming the pets took away from his relationship with the girlfriend.

Davis remained jailed Thursday, unable to post 10 percent of $500,000 bail. It was unclear if he has an attorney able to comment on the case.